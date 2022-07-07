Gargi trailer is out! The film stars Sai Pallavi in major role as a strong and brave women who fight for justice and against all odds. Earlier, the movie was announced on her birthday. Gargi is helmed by Gautham Ramachandran and produced by Ravichandran Ramachandran, Thomas George, Aishwarya Lekshmi V and Gautham Ramachandran. Gargi Release Date: Sai Pallavi’s Thriller Movie To Arrive in Theatres on July 15!

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)