Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is written and directed by Prashanth Neel. Starring Prabhas in the leading role, Salaar emerged as the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023. The blocbuster film is now all set to arrive on the OTT platform. Streaming giant Netflix has announced that Salaar would soon be dropping on its platform. The film will be available to watch in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages. The streaming date is yet to be announced. Salaar Sequel Title Revealed! Second Part of Prabhas-Prashanth Neel's Film To Be Called Salaar Part 2 – Shauryanga Parvam.

Salaar On Netflix

