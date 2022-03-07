Prabhas, who gained pan-India fame post Baahubali, is awaiting the release of his next biggie Radhe Shyam. During his media interaction in Hyderabad, Prabhas hinted at one of the important aspects of his next movie. Prabhas will be next seen in Prashanth Neel's Salaar. When quizzed about 'Salaar' being a two-part movie like 'KGF', Prabhas neither denied nor confirmed the news. This has resulted in most of the Telugu folks assuming that 'Salaar' will be made in two parts. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas Pledges To Entertain His Fans As Much as Possible, Says ‘I Will Do Everything To Make You Happy’.

'Salaar' is an upcoming pan-India movie, which will be helmed by 'KGF' fame Prashanth Neel. It stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan as the lead pair, while it is to be produced by Vijay Kiragandur under Hombale Films. Radhe Shyam: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Film Censored With U/A Certificate; Runtime Revealed

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and Telugu, 'Salaar' will be dubbed in other languages as well. The music will be composed by Ravi Basrur while cinematography will be handled by Bhuvan Gowda.

