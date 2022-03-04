Nandini Reddy and Samantha Ruth Prabhu have worked together in the films Jabardasth and Oh! Baby. The actress has extended heartfelt birthday wishes to the director on social media. Sharing a few pictures, Samantha penned a note in which she mentioned, “Your innate goodness is your greatness. You inspire me!”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Birthday Note For Nandini Reddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)