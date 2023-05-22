Veteran actor Sarath Babu, who has worked in Telugu and Tamil films, breathed his last on May 22. He was 71. The veteran actor was undergoing treatment for multi-organ damage at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad. According to reports, Sarath Babu suffered from sepsis, which impacted functioning of kidneys, lungs, liver and other organs. After his death news, this is how fans reacted on Twitter. Sarath Babu, Veteran Tamil and Telugu Actor, Dies at 71- Reports.

Breaking : Veteran actor Sarath Babu sir is no more . Rest in peace sir ! Annamalai will keep you alive for decades to come ! pic.twitter.com/faGsG0LkK7 — Prashanth Rangaswamy (@itisprashanth) May 22, 2023

