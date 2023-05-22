PM Narendra Modi shared a heartfelt tweet on Sarath Babu's demise and called him "versatile and creative". He shared condolences to the actor's family and said "He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career." The actor had more than 220 films to his name. Sarath Babu Dies at 73: Veteran Telugu Actor Passes Away Due to Multiple Organ Failure.

PM Modi's Tweet on Sarath Babu

Shri Sarath Babu Ji was versatile and creative. He will be remembered for several popular works in several languages during his long film career. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)