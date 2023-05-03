Sarath Babu's sister has rubbished all reports online which claims that the veteran actor is no more. Following the rumours, the actor's family issued a statement mentioning that Sarath Babu is recovering and is had not 'died'. As per latest update, the actor is getting treated at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Sarath Babu Hospitalised in Hyderabad, Veteran Actor Health Condition Critical.

Sarath Babu Health Update:

Sarath Babu's sister has dismissed reports of his passing, stating that he is presently receiving medical attention, and she is optimistic about his swift recovery. #SarathBabu pic.twitter.com/GrmEY0PcQu — MIRCHI9 (@Mirchi9) May 3, 2023

