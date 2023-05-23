Superstar Rajinikanth was clicked arriving at late actor Sarath Babu's residence in Chennai to pay his last respects. At the funeral, the thalaivar also spoke to the media about how 'Sarath Babu was a good man' and more. As per reports, Sarath Babu died in a Hyderabad hospital on May 22 at the age of 71. He had been hospitalised since last month and was being treated for multiple organ failure. Sarath Babu, Veteran Tamil and Telugu Actor, Dies at 71.

Rajinikanth at Sarath Babu's Funeral:

He (Sarath Babu) was a good man. I never saw him angry. All of his films were a very big hit. He was very affectionate towards me. I feel sad on his demise: Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/5q3Q0SuYkV — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

