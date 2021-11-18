The much-awaited teaser of Shyam Singha Roy is here and it leaves us intrigued. The visuals are breathtaking, the background score by Mickey J Meyer is mind-blowing and the performances of actors Nani, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty are hard-hitting. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the teaser showcases ‘love, rage and valour’ making it a gripping narrative. Set in the backdrop of Kolkata, one would get to watch Nani in dual roles. We can him as a revolutionary leader who fights for women’s right and also a writer. Well, not much is revealed about this other character Vasu. Meanwhile, Sai Pallavi and Krithi Shetty also look exceptionally stunning as the female leads.

Watch The Teaser Of Shyam Singha Roy Below:

