Siddique Ismail, who was recently hospitalised after suffering a cardiac arrest, has unfortunately died at the age of 69. The Malayalam director was undergoing treatment for liver-related ailments and had pneumonia as well, when he suffered the heart ailment. After that he was admitted in the ICU in a hospital in Kochi. Nitin Desai, Renowned Art Director, Dies at 57.

View Siddique Death Update Posted by Basil Joseph:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Basil ⚡Joseph (@ibasiljoseph)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)