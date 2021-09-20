The South Indian International Movie Awards or SIIMA 2021 was held in Hyderabad recently which honoured the top stars and films from the south Indian film industry. The event was attended by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Arjun Das, Nani among other well-known stars. While Mahesh Babu won Best Actor for Maharshi, Rashmika Mandanna won for Dear Comrade and the list goes on. Have a look at the full winner's list.

SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List:

Best Actor - Suriya - Soorarai Pottru

Best Actress - Manju Warrier - Asuran

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni

Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali

Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran

Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai

Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)

Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)

Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran

SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List:

Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon

Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer

Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights

Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)

Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)

Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer

Best Actress (Malayalam) – Manju Warrier for Lucifer

SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List:

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana

Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana

Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate

Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla

Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar

Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions

Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana

Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)

Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana

Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana

SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SIIMA (@siimawards)

Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader

Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3

Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader

Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela

Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2

Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader

Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi

Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana

Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide

Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama

Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya

Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara

Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani

Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham

Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi

Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi

Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)

Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade

Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)