The South Indian International Movie Awards or SIIMA 2021 was held in Hyderabad recently which honoured the top stars and films from the south Indian film industry. The event was attended by Mahesh Babu, Rashmika Mandanna, Allu Arjun, Arjun Das, Nani among other well-known stars. While Mahesh Babu won Best Actor for Maharshi, Rashmika Mandanna won for Dear Comrade and the list goes on. Have a look at the full winner's list.
SIIMA 2021 Tamil Winners List:
#SooraraiPottru sweeps all major awards - Best Actor @Suriya, Best Director #SudhaKongara, Best Film, producer @rajsekarpandian,
Best Music @gvprakash, Best Cinematography #NikethBommiReddy in the #Tamil #SIIMA2020 awards#SIIMA2021 pic.twitter.com/hKNmKgnAcN
— Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) September 19, 2021
Best Actor - Suriya - Soorarai Pottru
Best Actress - Manju Warrier - Asuran
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Tamil) – Arjun Das – Kaithi
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – George Maryan – Kaithi
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Tamil) – Indhuja Ravichandran – Magamuni
Best Debutant Director (Tamil) – Pradeep Ranganathan – Comali
Best Debutant Actor (Tamil) – Ken Karunaas – Asuran
Best Debutant Producer (Tamil) – V Studios – Aadai
Best Music Director (Tamil) – D.Imman – Viswasam
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Tamil) – Saindhavi Prakash – Ellu Vaya Pookalaye (Asuran)
Best Lyric Writer (Tamil) – Vivek – Singapenney (Bigil)
Best Cinematographer (Tamil) – Velraj – Asuran
SIIMA 2021 Malayalam Winners List:
Best Director (Malayalam) – Lijo Jose Pellissery – Jallikattu
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Malayalam) – Basil Joseph – Kettiyolaanu Ente Malakha
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Malayalam) – Shine Tom Chacko – Ishq
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Roshan Matthew – Moothon
Best Actress In A Supporting Role (Malayalam) – Saniya Iyappan – Lucifer
Best Debutant Actress (Malayalam) – Anna Ben – Kumbalangi Nights
Best Debutant Producer (Malayalam) – Scube films – Uyare
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Malayalam) – Harisankar KS – Pavizha Mazha (Athiran)
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Malayalam) – Prarthana – Thaarapadhamaake (Helen)
Best Lyric Writer (Malayalam) – Vinayak Sasikumar – Aaradhike (Ambili)
Best Film (Malayalam) – Aashirvad Cinemas – Lucifer
Best Actress (Malayalam) – Manju Warrier for Lucifer
SIIMA 2021 Kannada Winners List:
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Kannada) – Rakshit Shetty – Avane SrimanNarayana
Best Director (Kannada) – Hari Krishna, Pon Kumaran – Yajamana
Best Actor In A Comedy Role award (Kannada) – Sadhu Kokila – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Leading Role (Kannada) – Rachita Ram – Ayushmanbhava
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Kannada) – Saikumar P – Bharaate
Best Debutant Director (Kannada) – RJ Mayuraa – Gottilla
Best Debutant Actor (Kannada) – Abhishek Gowda – Amar
Best Debutant Producer (Kannada) – Coastal Breeze Productions
Best Music Director (Kannada) – V. Harikrishna – Yajamana
Best Choreographer Award (Kannada) – Imran Sardhariya – Avane Srimannarayana
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Kannada) – Ananya Bhat – Helade Kelade (Geetha)
Best Lyric Writer (Kannada) – Pavan Wadeyar – Natasaarvabhowma Title Song
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) – Darshan – Yajamana
Best Film (Kannada) – Media House Studio – Yajamana
SIIMA 2021 Telugu Winners List:
View this post on Instagram
Best Actor in a Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Nani – Gang Leader
Best Director (Telugu) – Vamshi – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Comedy Role (Telugu) – Ajay Ghosh – Raju Garu Gadhi 3
Best Actor In A Negative Role (Telugu) – Kartikeya – Gang Leader
Life Time Achievement Award – Sheela
Entertainment Of The Year (Telugu) – Anil Ravipudi – F2
Entertainer Of The Year (Telugu) – Nani – Jersey and Gang Leader
Best Actor In A Supporting Role (Telugu) – Allari Naresh – Maharshi
Best Actor In A Supporting – Devaraj – Yajamana
Best Actress In A Supporting Role – Karunya Ram – Mane Maratakkide
Best Playback Singer (Female) (Telugu) – Cinmayee Sirpada – Priyathama Priyathama
Best Debutant Director (Telugu) – Swaroop RSJ – Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya
Best Debutant Actor (Telugu) – Sri Simha – Mathu Vadalara
Best Debutant Actress (Telugu) – Shivathmika Rajashekar – Dorasani
Best Debutant Producer (Telugu) – Studio 99 – Mallesham
Best Music Director (Telugu) – DSP – Maharshi
Best Playback Singer (Male) (Telugu) – Anurag Kulkarni – Ismart Shankar title track
Best Actor in a Leading Role (Telugu) – Mahesh Babu – Maharshi
Best Lyric Writer (Telugu) – Sri Mani – Idhe Kadha – (Maharshi)
Best Actress In A Leading Role – Critics (Telugu) – Rashmika Mandanna – Dear Comrade
Best Film (Telugu) – Sithara Entertainments – Jersey – Naga Vamsi
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)