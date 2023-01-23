Singer Mangli has issued statement to clarify rumours about her being attacked during an event in Ballari. There were reports citing that stones were pelted at her car. However, the playback singer has denied about such an incident by calling it as ‘fake news’. Mangli issued a statement on January 22 that read, “I completely deny wrong news spread by some social media groups that I was attacked yesterday at an event in Ballari.” Trot Singer Lee Chan-won Gets Attacked by Audience as He Decides Not to Perform Following the Itaewon Tragedy.

Singer Mangli Denies Of Being Attacked In Karnataka

I completely deny Fake news on some social media groups about me… Please don’t spread wrong news pic.twitter.com/oy71WFEzFw — Mangli Official (@iamMangli) January 22, 2023

