Trot singer Lee Chan-won was scheduled to perform at the 1st Theme Park Autumn Picnic Festival. But following the Itaewon tragedy he decided that he would attend the festival but would not perform. The fans were alerted about the same through his official fancafe. However, when the singer got onto the stage and apologised for not performing, many reportedly booed him. He was verbally assaulted by one of them present in the crowd, who also grabbed the singer’s manager by the collar. Lee Jihan of Produce 101 Season 2 Fame Confirmed to Have Died in Itaewon Stampede.

