The makers of Skanda have finally released "Nee Chuttu Chuttu" lyrical song from the film today. Starring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela, the peppy number is sung by Sid Sriram and Sanjana Kalmanje wheres the music is composed by Thaman S. The track sees the lead stars grooving to the sexy beats. Not to miss, the duo's chemistry in the song and its fascinating BGM. Skanda The Attacker Title Glimpse: Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela’s Telugu Film To Release in Theatres on September 15 (Watch Video).

Watch "Nee Chuttu Chuttu" Song:

