Spadikam is one of the iconic Malayalam films written and directed by Bhadran, starring Mohanlal in the lead. The superstar has shared a big news for movie buffs! After 28 years, Spadikam would be re-releasing in theatres and that too with a new age technical excellence. Spadikam will re-release in theatres in 4k Atmos on February 9, 2023! Rajinikanth’s Baba To Re-Release in Theatres; Superstar Dubs for New Scenes in Suresh Krissna’s Film – Reports.

Spadikam Re-Release

