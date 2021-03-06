Helmed by debutant Kishor B, the trailer of Sharwanand and Priyanka Arul Mohan's upcoming village drama titled Sreekaram just dropped online and it looks gripping. Based on true events, the led plays the role of a software engineer turned farmer. Have a look!

Check It Out:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)