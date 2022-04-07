Sreenivasan, the veteran Malayalam actor, writer and director, was admitted to a hospital in Angamaly on March 31 after he had complained of chest pain. As per reports, Sreenivasan was ‘suffering from triple vessel disease’ due to which he had to undergo bypass surgery. Following it he was put on ventilator for three days. After Sreenivasan was shifted from it, he reportedly developed chest infection. The actor has been put back on ventilator support on Wednesday.

Sreenivasan Health Update

