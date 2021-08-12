The makers of Sudheer Babu and Anandhi's next Sridevi Soda Center have finally unveiled the release date of the film. The much-awaited Telugu film will hit the big screens on August 27. This one is directed by Karuna Kumar and produced by Vijay Chilla and Shashi Devireddy.

Check It Out:

Remember the date AUGUST 27th. That's the date we will meet you with #SrideviSodaCenter in theatres 😎 A script we fell in love with ... will soon be all yours.#SrideviSodaCenterOn27thAug#70mmSSC #SSC pic.twitter.com/2emrg5fkhz — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) August 12, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)