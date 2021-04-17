We lost famous Tamil actor Vivekh today. He was hospitalised after suffering cardiac arrest and passed away today. Boney Kapoor tweets that Sridevi was a big fan of the actor and had got him hooked to his films. He offered condolences to Vivekh's family.

Check out Boney Kapoor's tweet on Sridevi

My wife @sridevibkapoor was a big fan of actor Vivek she had got me hooked to his hilarious acts. Your presence and humour will be missed by all. I pray for strength to his family at this difficult time. #RIPVivek pic.twitter.com/CioSADxLG0 — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) April 17, 2021

