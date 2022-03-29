Sudheer Babu took to the micro-blogging site and revealed that the shooting of his 16th Telugu film has begun. Tentatively titled #Sudheer16, the actioner is helmed by Mahesh Surapaneni. Along with the announcement, the makers also unveiled a new poster from the film.

Have a Look:

