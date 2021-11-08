Valimai is the upcoming Tamil language film starring Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith in the lead. There have been several BTS pictures and videos that have hit the internet from the sets of the film, leaving fans excited for the release of it. Valimai is all set to be released in theatres during Pongal 2022 and ahead of its grand premiere, fans from North India are reportedly requesting the makers to release the film in Hindi version too. Fans have started trending the hashtag #WeWantValimaiInHindi on Twitter.
‘We Want Valimai In Hindi’ Trends On Twitter
Thala #AjithKumar fans from north India are requesting #Valimai Hindi version release in theaters for Pongal 2022.#हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़#WeWantValimaiInHindi pic.twitter.com/7JSTyqOKgU
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 7, 2021
Fans Make Humble Request
I'm from North India and we are eagerly waiting for #Valimai here in Hindi
Please release hindi version of our #ThalaAjith movie @BoneyKapoor ji 🙏🙏#हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़ #WeWantValimaiInHindi pic.twitter.com/mQ0FXqZBkH
— Sp0 (@CableRaja999) November 7, 2021
Fans Say Valimai Is A Pan-India Material
This Film is a must in Hindi ❤
Pan-Indian Material 🔥
Coming soon to create new records 😎#WeWantValimaiInHindi #Valimai pic.twitter.com/8NQjQBw1tT
— Thala Sudharsan (@ThalaSudharsa20) November 7, 2021
Thala Ajith Fans Come Together
All Ajith sir fans plz help hindi fans for #valimai hindi release. Hindi audiences need your support. #हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़
— Movies Review (@ParthkumarA) November 7, 2021
Fans Are Waiting For Response From Producer Boney Kapoor
Dear Boney Please Confirm That #Valimai Will Be A Pan Indian Project. All Indian Movie Lover's Are Waiting For Watching Valimai In Their Mother Tongue. @BoneyKapoor @SureshChandraa #Ajithkumar #हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़
— ഹിജാസ് (@HijasThalaFan) November 7, 2021
Will Valimai Be Released In Hindi Language Too?
Dear @BoneyKapoor
Ji
You know the hype of #Valimai movie
Pls Dont disappoint us... Make it happen#Ajithkumar #WeWantValimaiInHindi pic.twitter.com/bVop6G9ObM
— Thala60Valimai (@VivegamAKthala) November 7, 2021
