Valimai is the upcoming Tamil language film starring Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith in the lead. There have been several BTS pictures and videos that have hit the internet from the sets of the film, leaving fans excited for the release of it. Valimai is all set to be released in theatres during Pongal 2022 and ahead of its grand premiere, fans from North India are reportedly requesting the makers to release the film in Hindi version too. Fans have started trending the hashtag #WeWantValimaiInHindi on Twitter.

‘We Want Valimai In Hindi’ Trends On Twitter

Fans Make Humble Request

I'm from North India and we are eagerly waiting for #Valimai here in Hindi Please release hindi version of our #ThalaAjith movie @BoneyKapoor ji 🙏🙏#हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़ #WeWantValimaiInHindi pic.twitter.com/mQ0FXqZBkH — Sp0 (@CableRaja999) November 7, 2021

Fans Say Valimai Is A Pan-India Material

This Film is a must in Hindi ❤ Pan-Indian Material 🔥 Coming soon to create new records 😎#WeWantValimaiInHindi #Valimai pic.twitter.com/8NQjQBw1tT — Thala Sudharsan (@ThalaSudharsa20) November 7, 2021

Thala Ajith Fans Come Together

All Ajith sir fans plz help hindi fans for #valimai hindi release. Hindi audiences need your support. #हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़ — Movies Review (@ParthkumarA) November 7, 2021

Fans Are Waiting For Response From Producer Boney Kapoor

Dear Boney Please Confirm That #Valimai Will Be A Pan Indian Project. All Indian Movie Lover's Are Waiting For Watching Valimai In Their Mother Tongue. @BoneyKapoor @SureshChandraa #Ajithkumar #हम_चाहते_हैं_Valimai_हिंदी_रिलीज़ — ഹിജാസ് (@HijasThalaFan) November 7, 2021

Will Valimai Be Released In Hindi Language Too?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)