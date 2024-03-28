Buckle up, Thalaivar fans, as there is exciting news coming up from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Thalaivar 171. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj has finally announced the title release date for the Rajinikanth starrer. Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his X (previously Twitter) handle to share a stunning poster of Rajinikanth, which also revealed the title and teaser release date for the film. The teaser for the Rajinikanth starrer will be out on April 22, 2024. Lokesh shared the poster, saying, "#Thalaivar171TitleReveal on April 22". The poster sees Rajinikanth handcuffed with a chain of golden watches as he strikes his signature smile. Thalaivar 171: Is Rajinikanth Charging a Whopping Rs 250 Crore for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Highly-Anticipated Project? Here’s What We Know!.

Teaser and Title for Thalaivar 171 To Be Out on April 22

