Tamil superstar and politician Thalapathy Vijay drew an overwhelming crowd at his party, Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)'s second public meeting in Madurai on Thursday (August 21). The event marked an important milestone in his career, as the Tamil actor will soon transition to politics full-time. Vijay's arrival at the venue created a commotion among his supporters, who tried to get close to him, requiring considerable effort from the security guards and staff to safely escort him through the ramp. Despite the tight security, one fan still managed to break through and approach Vijay. In a video going viral on X (formerly Twitter), the fan can be seen slipping past security and hugging the actor before being pulled away by guards. However, Vijay remained calm and composed, showing no reaction to the incident and patiently waving at the crowd. Thalapathy for a reason! Check out the viral video below. Thalapathy Vijay’s 33-Year-Old Supporter Dies on the Way to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s Second State Conference in Madurai – Reports.

