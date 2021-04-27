South film director Thamira who has worked with well-known directors K Balachander and Bharathiraja and helmed films like Aan Devathai and Rettai Suzhi dies due to COVID-19 Complications. He was admitted in Chennai hospital after getting diagnosed with COVID-19. Filmmaker Shankar paid a heartfelt tribute to the late director and tweeted "I am deeply saddened to know about Director Thamira's sudden demise. I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace."

Check Out Shankar's Tweet Below:

I am deeply saddened to know about Director Thamira's sudden demise. I convey my deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul Rest in Peace. — Shankar Shanmugham (@shankarshanmugh) April 27, 2021

