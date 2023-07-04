Chiyaan Vikram has shared cool new pictures from behind the scenes of Thangalaan along with co-stars Parvathy, Malavika Mohanan, and director Pa Ranjith. The stars all posed together in two pictures, One was a monochrome picture which showed three of them smiling together, and another photo showed the 3 of them in their funky new look from the film. Thangalaan: On Chiyaan Vikram's Birthday, Makers Drop Exclusive Making Footage From Sets and It's Insane.

View Their New Photos:

And it’s a wrap!! What a journey!! Worked with some of the most amazing people & had some of the most evocative experiences as an actor. Was it just 118 working days between the first pic & the last. Thank you Ranjit for making us live this dream. Every single day. #thangalaan pic.twitter.com/LijMehsZeF — Vikram (@chiyaan) July 4, 2023

