Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul, The Goat Life is scheduled for a global theatrical release on April 10. Adapted from the acclaimed 2008 novel Aadujeevitham by Benyamin, this upcoming Malayalam film has received a new update. Paul recently shared exciting news about the movie, revealing that Rebel star Prabhas will unveil its poster on January 10 at 5 PM sharp. Produced by Visual Romance and helmed by Blessy, The Goat Life boasts an ensemble cast featuring KR Gokul, along with Hollywood's Jimmy Jean-Louis and Arab actors Talib al Balushi and RikAby in pivotal roles. The Goat Life: Prithviraj Sukumaran and Amala Paul's Survival Adventure To Hit Theatres on April 10, 2024 (Watch Video).

Amala Paul IG Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amala Paul (@amalapaul)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)