Theal is written and directed by Harikumar, marking his directorial debut. The action drama starring Prabhudeva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead has received positive response from Twitterati. The Tamil film also starring Easwari Rao, Yogi Babu, Shatru and Arjai in key roles released on January 14 under the banner of Studio Green.
Surprise Winner
#Theal - Surprise Winner of Pongal gets Good Audience Appreciation.
From Team @PDdancing Dir. #Harikumar, #EswariRao @CSathyaOfficial @StudioGreen2
#ThealinTheatres👍🔥
— Cinema Press Club (@cinemapressclub) January 15, 2022
All Praises For Prabhudeva
#Theal #mdcinema Review 3.25/5
+ve
* @PDdancing Rocked in his role
* #EswariRao Outstanding Perf 👌
* #Samyuktha done well
* #Sathya BGM Big Plus
* #Vignesh Camera Work Good
* #PraveenKL Perfect Cut
* Climax Twist
-ve
* 2 Songs
Overall : Watchable Entertainer
— Kollywood Cinema (@mdcinemax) January 14, 2022
A Different Film
#Theal worked for me. A different @PDdancing film. The reviews are also positive!
— Vtv Ganesh 🇮🇳 (@ganesh_vtv) January 15, 2022
Thumbs Up For The Cast
#Theal Review
1st Half is slow with Mother sentiment
2nd Half is Decent @PDdancing Performance 👌#EshwariRao Performance 😢
Overall : Just Watch For #PrabhuDeva Sir
— Michael Vijay (@Realcinemakaran) January 14, 2022
