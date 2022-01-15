Theal is written and directed by Harikumar, marking his directorial debut. The action drama starring Prabhudeva and Samyuktha Hegde in the lead has received positive response from Twitterati. The Tamil film also starring Easwari Rao, Yogi Babu, Shatru and Arjai in key roles released on January 14 under the banner of Studio Green.

Surprise Winner

All Praises For Prabhudeva

A Different Film

Thumbs Up For The Cast

#Theal Review 1st Half is slow with Mother sentiment 2nd Half is Decent @PDdancing Performance 👌#EshwariRao Performance 😢 Overall : Just Watch For #PrabhuDeva Sir — Michael Vijay (@Realcinemakaran) January 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)