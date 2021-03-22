In a shocking turn of events, South actor, Theepatti Ganesan breathed his last in Madurai on Monday (March 22). The reason for his demise is said to be an illness. The actor is popularly known for his roles in films like Billa 2 and Renigunta. Ramesh Bala took to social media and informed one and all about the same. Have a look.

Check It Out:

#Billa2 and #Renigunta Actor #TheepattiGanesan passed away due to an illness in Madurai.. Condolences to his family.. May his soul RIP! pic.twitter.com/VAqAp30OQJ — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) March 22, 2021

