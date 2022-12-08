“Chilla Chilla” is the first single from Thunivu that is set to be released on December 9. The song from Ajith Kumar starrer is one of the most anticipated songs from this action-entertainer. Ahead of the song’s grand release, fans are requesting the makers to release the promo of the track or announce the time that it will be released. Using the hashtag “Chilla Chilla From Tomorrow” fans are expressing their excitementon Twitter. Thunivu Song Chilla Chilla Leaked? 10-Second Clip of Ajith Kumar’s Track Goes Viral Before Release; Music Company Asks Fans to Report Profiles Sharing It.

#ChillaChillaFromTomorrow

Sky-High Excitement

A Mass Number On The Way

All Ajithians

100%

Are You Ready?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)