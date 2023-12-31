New Year's festivities approach, excitement surged with the release of the newest poster from Tillu Square, starring Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Anupama Parameswaran. The poster, unveiling the lead pair in a bold new appearance, swiftly captivated online audiences. The movie will hit theatres on February 9, 2024. Both Anupama and Siddhu shared the poster on social media, adorned with the New Year greetings. Tillu Square: Anupama Parameswaran to Romance Siddu in DJ Tillu Sequel, Check Out the Steamy First Look Poster and Release Date! (View Pic).

See Poster of Tillu Sqaure Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)