Malayalam actor Tovino Thomas who had updates fans that he has been tested positive for COVID-19 almost a week ago is now COVID-19 negative. The star updates about him being free from the virus on April 22 and also requested his fans to take care and be extra safe amid the pandemic. Have a look.

And...I've tested NEGATIVE. Thanks for all the love and support. I'm doing absolutely fine now, but again, I consider myself lucky to be doing fine post Covid. That's not the case for all. So please, please take extra care and stay safe.❤️ — Tovino Thomas (@ttovino) April 22, 2021

