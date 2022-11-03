TP Rajeevan, popular award-winning Malayalam-English poet, novelist and script-writer is no more. Reportedly, he breathed his last on November 2 at the age of 63. He was undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailment and passed away at a private hospital in Kerala’s Kozhikode. As soon as this sad news was out, many celebrities mourned the loss of a gem. Check it out. Ambika Rao Dies: Malayalam Actress Was Known For Her Roles In Kumbalangi Nights, Virus And More.

Mohanlal

Mythili

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythili (@mythili2424)

Shanker Ramakrishnan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shanker Ramakrishnan (@shanker_ramakrishnan)

Mammootty

Shwetha Menon

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)