Trisha Krishnan has shared a few pictures on Instagram with her furry companion. The actress has treated fans with some adorable picture during the Valentine Week. These snapshots not only capture precious moments but also reflect Trisha’s affection for her beloved pet. She shared pictures on Instagram with the caption, “Coz it’s the week of love and we’d like to send some out to everyone🫶🏻♥️🫰🏻.” Vishwambhara: Chiranjeevi Welcomes Trisha As She Joins Cast of Mallidi Vassishta’s Upcoming Fantasy Film (Watch Video).

Trisha Krishnan’s Post During Valentine’s Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trish (@trishakrishnan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)