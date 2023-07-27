TV actress Nithya Sasi and her friend Binu were arrested on charges of honey trapping and extorting Rs 11 lakh from a 75-year-old ex-serviceman. Reportedly, Nithya met the elderly man while looking for a house to rent. The two then became friends and invited the man to home. The police have alleged that the accused then forcefully undressed the man and took photos of him. They then threatened to release the photos if the man did not pay them Rs 25 lakh. The man paid Rs 11 lakh. Nithin Gopi Dies at 39 Due to Heart Attack; Kannada Actor Was Popular for His Role in Hello Daddy.

Kollan Honeytrap Case:

A 75-year-old ex-serviceman and former Kerala University employee from Pattam, Thiruvananthapuram, is the victim. #NithyaSasi https://t.co/jVH9rJwM6N — Onmanorama (@Onmanorama) July 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)