First look poster of Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film, Ustaad Bhagat Singh, has been unveiled by the makers today and it looks menacing. In the poster shared, we get to see the superstar posing near a motorbike in stylish avatar with thunderstorm in the backdrop. The film is helmed by Harish Shankar. Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Bobby Deol to Play Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in Pawan Kalyan's Next - Reports.

Pawan Kalyan in Ustaad Bhagat Singh:

#UstaadBhagatSingh Muhurtham Event begins in some time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/24tW9mkPSx — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) December 11, 2022

