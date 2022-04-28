The Supreme Court has dismissed director SJ Suryah’s plea for order against the Hindi remake of Ajith Kumar’s Tamil film Vaalee. While dismissing the petition, the SC stated, "We have heard Mrs. V. Mohana, learned Senior Advocate, appearing for the petitioner for about half an hour but unable to convince this Court on the injunction to be granted against the remake of the film 'Vaalee' in Hindi and other languages. We have gone through the impugned judgment and order passed by the High Court. No interference of this Court is called for insofar as refusing to to grant the injunction is concerned." SJ Suryah Birthday: 5 Finest Films The Vaali Director Has Given To Tamil Cinema!

