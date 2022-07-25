Dhanush has teamed up with Venky Atluri for a Tamil-Telugu bilingual movie. Title Vaathi in Tamil and Sir in Telugu, the makers have announced that the first look of the upcoming flick will be revealed on July 27 and the teaser will be dropped on July 28. Vaathi/Sir: Dhanush Shares First Pic From Venky Atluri’s Directorial As The Film’s Shoot Commences From Today.

Vaathi/Sir Update

