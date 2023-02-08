The much-awaited trailer of Vaathi is here! It glimpses Dhanush’s intense avatar in Venky Atluri’s directorial, which is titled as Sir in Telugu. The trailer showcases Dhanush as Balamurugan, a teacher who is out on a mission, and one who has also taken a liking to Samyuktha Menon's character. Vaathi, scheduled to be released in theatres on February 17, is produced under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Vaathi/Sir Song Vaa Vaathi: Starring Dhanush and Samyuktha Menon, the Lyrical Track Is Sure To Appeal To Melody Lovers! (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Vaathi Below:

