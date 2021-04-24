Here's the moment all Tovino Thomas fans have been waiting for. As superstar Mohanlal on April 24, released the first look poster of Tovino's upcoming flick, Varavu. This movie happens to be the directorial debut of Rakesh Mantodi. Coming to the poster, it looks catchy.

Check It Out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)