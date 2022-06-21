Thalapathy Vijay’s first look from Varisu was unveiled today (June 21), and this is not the end. Makers took to social media and confirmed that on the occasion of Vijay's birthday on June 22, two more looks i.e. second and third look from the movie will be revealed. The update on two more looks will be dropped on 11:44 am and 05:02 pm on Wednesday (June 22). Stay tuned! Thalapathy 66 Is Now Varisu! Thalapathy Vijay’s First Look From Vamshi Paidipally’s Film Out, Ahead of His Birthday (View Pic).

