The Allu-Konidela family is buzzing with excitement as they prepare for the wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi in Tuscany, Italy on November 1. Recently, at the Hyderabad airport, Allu Arjun, along with his wife Sneha Reddy and their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, were spotted. Allu Arjun looked dashing in an all-black ensemble, sporting a full-sleeved t-shirt, black joggers, and sneakers. Meanwhile, Sneha opted for a denim jacket and matching pants, completing her look with a black crop top. Their children, Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha, walked alongside them at the airport. A video capturing their arrival was later shared on Instagram by Artistry Buzz, adding to the excitement surrounding the star-studded wedding. Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's Gold-Silver Themed Wedding Invitation Card Leaked Online (View Viral Pic).

Check Out Allu Arjun's Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamlesh Nand (work) (@artistrybuzz_)

