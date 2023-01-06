Veera Simha Reddy trailer starring 'God of the Masses' Nandamuri Balakrishna is finally out. The action-packed trailer of this Gopichand Malineni film looks promising and the film is slated to hit the big screens on January 12 during the Sankranthi festival. Veera Simha Reddy is made by the makers of Mythri and also stars Kannada actor Duniya Vijay as the antagonist and Shruti Haasan as the female lead. Veer Simha Reddy: Balakrishna Starrer Film’s BTS Clip Gives a Glimpse of the Huge Set and Impressive Action Shot (Watch Video).

Veer Simha Reddy Trailer

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)