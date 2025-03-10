Garimella Balarishna Prasad, renowned classical singer and former Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Asthana Vidwan (court musician) has died due to a heart attack on Sunday evening (March 9) at his home in Tirupati. He was 76 at the time of his demise. Balakrishna Prasad is widely known for his contributions to classical music, specifically Annmacharya kirtans. He served as the TTD Asthana Vidwan from 1978 to 2006. Some of his most popular compositions include "Vinaro Bhagyamu", "Vishnukatha" and "Jagadapu Chanavula Jajara". Along with Sukri Bommagowda Dies: Renowned Kannada Folk Singer, Padma Shri Awardee Passes Away at 88 in Mangaluru.

Renowned Classical Singer Garimella Balakrishna Prasad No More

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has expressed profound grief and sadness on the passing away of Sri Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, eminent musician and former Astana Vidwan of TTD, well-known for his composition of Annamayya keertanas. pic.twitter.com/JctwkQorRX — governorap (@governorap) March 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)