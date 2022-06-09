Vignesh Shivan has shared a series of pictures from his wedding ceremony. He tied the knot today with his longtime girlfriend Nayanthara in a lavish ceremony for which family members, close friends and colleagues from the showbiz industry were seen in attendance. Vignesh has shared a series of pictures from the special day and even penned a sweet note for Nayanthara. He mentioned in his post, “From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE.” ‘Just Married Nayanthara’, Says Vignesh Shivan As He Shares His First Tweet After Tying The Knot With His Ladylove.

