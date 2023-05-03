VD12 will star Vijay Deverakonda and Sreeleela as the lead pair. The action thriller directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri was launched today with a puja ceremony in Hyderabad. The makers have dropped pictures from the event on Twitter and even confirmed that the shooting of the film will begin from June. VD12: Vijay Deverakonda Collaborates With Jersey Director Gowtam Tinnanuri for His Next, Reveals First Look Poster (View Pic).

