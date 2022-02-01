Vijay Deverakonda is all set to collaborate with Puri Jagannadh for his next film titled Jana Gana Mana, as per reports. Janhvi Kapoor will make her Telugu debut with the movie. However, this is the second time Vijay will be seen reuniting with Puri after his sports-drama Liger. Reportedly a source was quoted as saying, "The team is gearing up to leave for the USA in the first week of February and will be filming crucial portions on Vijay Deverakonda and others in this schedule. Puri is determined to complete the entire production by August and release the film in the last quarter of this year."

Check Out The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)