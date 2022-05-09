As Vijay Deverakonda turned a year older on May 9, Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to social media and wished the good looking lad on his born day with a sweet message. The actress shared a cute picture with Vijay and penned a beautiful note. Check it out. Vijay Deverakonda Birthday: Dapper Appearances by the 'Arjun Reddy' Actor that Will Make You Swoon (View Pics).

Samantha Wishes Vijay Deverakonda:

Happy birthday #LIGER @TheDeverakonda You are deserving of all the love and appreciation that is going to be coming your way this year.Watching you work the way you do is incredibly inspiring. God bless 🤗🌸 pic.twitter.com/VIaH0ezfud — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) May 9, 2022

