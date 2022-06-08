Suriya’s cameo as Rolex in Vikram has been lauded by everyone. He was seen as an out and out villain in the Kamal Haasan starrer. The veteran actor gifted Suriya an apt present for his role in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. He gifted him his classic wristwatch Rolex and Suriya has thanked him for the same saying, “A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan”. Vikram: Netizens React To Suriya’s Cameo In Kamal Haasan-Starrer, Say ‘Rolex Steals The Entire Show’.

Kamal Haasan Gifts Suriya A Rolex

A moment like this makes life beautiful! Thank you Anna for your #Rolex! @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/uAfAM8bVkM — Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) June 8, 2022

