The first look of Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja from Waltair Veerayya is out and the actor would be seen essaying the role of ACP Vikram Sagar in the Chiranjeevi starrer. The actor is seen packing solid punches and offering oodles of action and drama with the upcoming film. Waltair Veerayya: Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan Starrrer to Hit Theatres on Makar Sankranti 2023.

Watch Ravi Teja As ACP Vikram Sagar Below:

