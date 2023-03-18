Taylor Swift who has finally kickstarted her tour, played a total of 44 songs at her first gig for the Eras Tour. Well, the 3 hours and 15 minutes long concert of Swift saw many of her iconic melodies like "Lover", "Fearless", "Blank Space" among others. Check it out. Exes Harry Styles and Taylor Swift’s Pics From Grammys 2023 Go Viral, Netizens Go Gaga Over Their Reunion.

Taylor Swift Performs 44 Songs:

Taylor Swift performed a total of 44 songs at her first show for the #ErasTour. pic.twitter.com/8NIYFpRnAl — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2023

Here's the List of Songs:

Taylor Swift’s set list for her first show of the #ErasTour: Miss Americana & The Heartbreak Prince Cruel Summer The Man You Need To Calm Down Lover The Archer Fearless You Belong With Me Love Story ‘Tis The Damn Season Willow Marjorie Champagne Problems Tolerate It …Ready For… https://t.co/iXwpXuHGCT — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 18, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)